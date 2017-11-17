Benitez: Newcastle Must Be Perfect To Beat Man United

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez admitted that his players must be at their best if they are to end Manchester United’s unbeaten home record in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have won all of their eight fixtures at Old Trafford this season.

“They have so much quality in the team. They keep the ball, they pass the ball, they create chances, they score goals and they don’t concede too much,” Benitez said during his pre-match briefing ahead of the game.

“We have to be strong in defence and when we regain the ball, try and create something on the counter attack.

“They have a team that can compete in every competition. And normally, the fans are demanding that they have to be at the top, and they have to win the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup – everything.

“But, it is normal in a club that has this potential. I think, just yesterday, we were talking about the profit they have had already. It is always massive and they have to compete for everything.

“In terms of points, I would have been happy winning against Bournemouth and maybe not winning against Manchester United. But, now that we have lost to Bournemouth, we will try to win against Manchester United. We know it is difficult, because they are a good team and they have very good players, so we will have to do almost everything right, perfect, to make sure we can get three points.”

