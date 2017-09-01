Big Match: Read What Kanu And Other Super Eagles Fans Are Saying On Twitter And Instagram About Nigeria vs Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare:
It’s matchday here in Uyo and Social Media is in overdrive about the monster clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.
Completesportsnigeria.com brings you the the sights and sounds of footballers and fans across Twitter and Instagram to the crucial game all in one place here.
Enjoy….
Former Super Eagles captain @papilokanu's got word for you and the Super Eagles. #SoarSuperEagles #NGACMR #BelieveYouCanDoiT pic.twitter.com/H5GGLfxBVC
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 29, 2017
I'll pay $10,000 for each goal scored by Super Eagles – Akwa Ibom Gov https://t.co/tmHnAKHoeV pic.twitter.com/UcGnCI2KFs
— Reuben Abati (@abati1990) September 1, 2017
Get ready to cheer your Super Eagles ceaselessly tomorrow.
Be prepared to show your love to your team from start to finish #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/bEaSOUsnCV
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 31, 2017
1. Nigerians across all ethnic divide will unite today to support the Super Eagles because we've a common enemy called the Lions of Cameroon
— Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) September 1, 2017
To inspire our darling Super Eagles to victory on Friday, let us fill up the Stadium and make it really 'intimidating.' #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/e17mrujGOg
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 30, 2017
Captain @mikel_john_obi:
"The World Cup is the biggest stage in football. You can never have enough of it. We want to be in Russia 2018." pic.twitter.com/7uyTGJdDFl
— Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 30, 2017
Dear @Carl_Ikeme,
We are solidly behind you.
You will overcome this setback.
You will bounce back stronger and better.#SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/PkbPbvvWaE
— Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 30, 2017
Later today at the Godswill Akpabio Int'l stadium, reigning AFCON champs Indomitable Lions🇨🇲Vs. Super Eagles🇳🇬 #WCQ2018 ⚽️
— Manu' Anyole 🕊️ (@Mwalimu_Anyole) September 1, 2017
……..And on Instgram…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYemJ7VFN-_/
Game Day: Five Reasons Why Nigeria MUST Beat Cameroon Today! It’s game day! 5pm is the zero-hour when hostilities will kick off in what has become the most important game in Nigerian football in recent memory. African champions Cameroon are already in town, strutting around as if they owned the whole of Uyo and daring the Super Eagles to do their worst. Read more: https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/game-day-five-reasons-nigeria-must-beat-cameroon-today/ #NigeriavsCameroun #SoarEaglesSoar #SuperEagles #Russia2018Qualifiers #NFF #CompleteSports
Isn't football just incredible? This Indomitable Lions of Cameroon supporter, of Nigerian origin, has issued stern warnings to the Super Eagles ahead of today's clash . Amazing ? @thenffofficial @ngsupereagles #supereagles #indomitablelions #Nigeria #cameroon #football #wcq2018 #roadtorussia #NaijaFootballers #NaijaFootballersInUyo #naija #fan #interview #footballnews #newsigning #breakingnews #followback
COMMENTS