Big Match: Read What Kanu And Other Super Eagles Fans Are Saying On Twitter And Instagram About Nigeria vs Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare:

It’s matchday here in Uyo and Social Media is in overdrive about the monster clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Completesportsnigeria.com brings you the the sights and sounds of footballers and fans across Twitter and Instagram to the crucial game all in one place here.

Enjoy….

I'll pay $10,000 for each goal scored by Super Eagles – Akwa Ibom Gov https://t.co/tmHnAKHoeV pic.twitter.com/UcGnCI2KFs — Reuben Abati (@abati1990) September 1, 2017

Get ready to cheer your Super Eagles ceaselessly tomorrow.

Be prepared to show your love to your team from start to finish #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/bEaSOUsnCV — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 31, 2017

1. Nigerians across all ethnic divide will unite today to support the Super Eagles because we've a common enemy called the Lions of Cameroon — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) September 1, 2017

To inspire our darling Super Eagles to victory on Friday, let us fill up the Stadium and make it really 'intimidating.' #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/e17mrujGOg — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 30, 2017

Captain @mikel_john_obi:

"The World Cup is the biggest stage in football. You can never have enough of it. We want to be in Russia 2018." pic.twitter.com/7uyTGJdDFl — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 30, 2017

Dear @Carl_Ikeme,

We are solidly behind you.

You will overcome this setback.

You will bounce back stronger and better.#SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/PkbPbvvWaE — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 30, 2017

Later today at the Godswill Akpabio Int'l stadium, reigning AFCON champs Indomitable Lions🇨🇲Vs. Super Eagles🇳🇬 #WCQ2018 ⚽️ — Manu' Anyole 🕊️ (@Mwalimu_Anyole) September 1, 2017

……..And on Instgram…

Match Day Send in your predictions. #SuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles #NGACMR A post shared by Super Eagles Of Nigeria (@ngsupereagles) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYemJ7VFN-_/