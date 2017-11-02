Bilic Banks On Carroll To Hurt Liverpool, Rues West Ham Injuries

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that he will be without four players for their game against Liverpool on Saturday in the English Premier League but he believes ex-Liverpool striker Andy Carroll can hurt the Reds.

Pablo Zabaleta and Jose Fonte are both suspended while Michail Antonio and Sam Byram are out injured.

“They (Liverpool) are not very happy with their position. They are a very good team who play offensive football, which can leave them a little open at the back,” Bilic said during his pre-match conference on Thursday.

“We’ve analysed them and it’s not only Spurs that have exploited that. We have to be very solid when we play them. They have that pace and quality up front and on the flanks. If you have a good transition and players in the right positions you can hurt them.

“Andy Carroll is definitely one of our players who can hurt them.

“Injuries are a part of football. One week ago we were talking about having a full squad. Before Palace I had a big headache because some of the guys that played Spurs were really good. Everybody apart from James Collins and then Winston Reid were fit.

“Then this week we’ve had a few. It doesn’t look great in that area of the team now.”

West Ham,currently 16th in the table with nine points from 10 games, had to settle for a draw last week against Crystal Palace, who scored a 97th minute equaliser to make it 2-2.

“Our fans are very educated,” said Bilic, whose side are a point above the drop zone.

“They know what other teams are doing, how they are playing home or away. It doesn’t mean you don’t want to win the game. We have to be cautious and the fans will need to be patient as well.”

