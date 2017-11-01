Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has described Nigerian-born former England junior international Sammy Ameobi’s performance in their 3-3 away draw against Sunderland in the English Championship on Tuesday as excellent.

Ameobi was on target for Bolton, putting them 1-0 up in the 32nd minute against Sunderland.

It was Ameobi’s second goal in four days after scoring Bolton’s only goal in the 1-1 away draw against Fulham last Saturday.

The younger brother of former Nigeria international Shola Ameobi has now scored three goals in six Championship games for Bolton so far.

And reacting to Ameobi’s goal scoring feat, Parkinson expressed his delight that Ameobi was on target again.

“Sammy was excellent tonight and he can be a very difficult player to deal with,” Parkinson told Bolton official website.

“He got 90 minutes under his belt which was very important and all-in-all I thought he played well and I’m pleased there was another goal for him.”

Parkinson was however disappointed that Bolton did not win the game.

He said: “We’re disappointed not to get all three points after scoring three goals away from home.

“I thought first-half we were excellent and deservedly went ahead. The goal before half-time has sent us into the dressing room flat just before the break and you can tell it really lifted them.

“They probably started the second period better than us, but we showed some great character to get ourselves back into it and go 3-2 up. To then concede and only get a point is really frustrating for us but I felt we looked a threat going forward all night, all our attacking players are playing with confidence and that’s great to see.”

Despite the draw, Bolton are currently bottom in the 24-team Championship table on nine points, after just one win, five draws and nine losses.

