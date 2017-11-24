Bolton Boss Wants Ameobi’s Loan Deal Extension

Bolton Wanderers manager, Phil Parkinson, has expressed his desire to extend the loan deal of Nigerian-born forward Sammy Ameobi at the club.

Ameobi, 25, has been in good form for Championship club Bolton since returning on loan from Newcastle United in the summer after a successful loan spell in the first half of last season.

The former England junior international, who has scored three goals in nine league games so far this season, was voted Bolton’s Best Player for October.

Following his impressive displays, Parkinson is hopeful he can tie the player down to a longer spell.

“It is in my mind – but what can we do? I want him to be getting the headlines and for people to be talking about our players,” Parkinson told the Bolton News.

“It’s rightly so because at the moment he’s looking a real threat.

“He is a difficult player for teams to deal with and he gives opposing managers something different to think about.

“I think I have got a good working relationship with Sammy, I think I understand what I need to do to get the best out of him.”

Parkinson admits Ameobi’s return to Newcastle United in January – just as the promotion battle in League One was hotting up – was one of the most difficult hurdles to negotiate in his time at the club.

“When he initially went back it was a worry for us,” he said. “To try and get that type of player in, and what he can offer to the team, was very difficult.

“I ended up having to change the shape of the team because having thought long and hard about what we could do we didn’t think we’d be as good in that formation without him. We needed the points return to be just as good.

“We went two up top, big and powerful with a back three, and it was a different look to the team.”

Ameobi has already matched his best-ever goal-scoring return of three this season and Parkinson believes there is plenty more to come.

“His belief is getting stronger each week and I think physically he’s getting better and better,” he said. “That’s the key.

“When we took him in last season, we had a player who’d been sub a lot, brought off a lot, even though he’s clearly a talent. He has got the confidence in himself now.”

