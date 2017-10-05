Bonfrere: Eagles More Formidable Now Under Rohr

Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medal winning coach with Nigeria U-23 Eagles, Jo Bonfrere, has described the current Super Eagles team as more organised under Gernot Rohr.

Bonfrere made this known in a chat with cafonline.com ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Saturday.

A win against Zambia will secure a sixth World Cup appearance for the Eagles after making their debut at the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

“In Brazil (2014), the Super Eagles were poor,” Bonfrere who was assistant to countryman Clemence Westerhor when the Eagles qualified for USA 1994 World Cup remarked.

“Now there is organisation in the team because the coach has put a good Super Eagles team together,” The 2000 Africa Cup of Nations silver medal winner with the Super Eagles said.

In the reverse fixture in Ndola in October 2016, the Eagles won 2-1 thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho. Zambia’s goal was scored by Collins Mbesuma.

