Bonfrere Salutes ‘Powerful Nigerian Striker’ Yak At Retirement

Exclusive By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles technical adviser, Jo Bonfrere, has heaped plaudits on the former Nigeria forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, following his retirement from football, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

Aiyegbeni announced his retirement from the round leather game on Wednesday, same day he celebrated his 35th birthday.

Though still remembered for missing a sitter during Nigeria’s group game against South Korea at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the Yak as he is fondly called, holds the proud record of the country’s third all-time leading scorer behind Rasheed Yekini and Segun Odegbami.

Bonfrere, who led the Nigeria U-23 side to win the Olympic Gold Medal at the 1996 Olympic Games was the man who handed Yakubu Aiyegbeni is first real taste of international football by picking him to be part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia has joined the lists of eminent personalities paying glowing tributes to the striker at retirement.

“Yakubu was one of my favourite Nigerian players. A powerful striker you can trust to score important goals for your team,” the Dutchman told Completesportsnigeria.com during an exclusive chat.

“I remember the unbelievable goal he scored against Honduras at the Olympic Games in Sydney .That goal helped us pick a point from the game.

“He is a wonderful guy and I wish him good luck.”

Yakubu played for clubs like Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

It was however at Everton that he made a huge impact scoring 25 goals in 85 appearances for the Tofees.

