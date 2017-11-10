Bonfrere Urges Super Eagles To Go For Victory Against Algeria

Exclusive By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Super Eagles technical adviser Jo Bonfrere has urged the team to maintain their unbeaten streak when they face Algeria in their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying fixture in Constantine on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Gernot Rohr’s men are unbeaten in the campaign with four wins and a draw from five games.

The three- time African champions have only pride to play for against the Desert Foxes as they have already booked their passage to the mundial.

Bonfrere however tasks them to go all out for a win in the dead rubber clash.

“The Super Eagles have nothing at stake against Algeria, but it is important for them to keep winning run. That is very important to keep the spirit of the team high,” the former South Korea coach told Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in the Netherlands.‎

“I like the fact that you have a lot of young and promising players in the team. It points to a great future for the Super Eagles.

“Algeria have a lot of good players too, and a win against them will further improve the status of the Super Eagles.”

The Super Eagles are also expected to face Argentina in a friendly game at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar next week Tuesday.

