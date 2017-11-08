Bosso: My Main Target Is Leading FC Ifeanyiubah To Earn Continental Ticket

By Adeboye Amosu:

Newly appointed FC Ifeanyiubah coach, Ladan Bosso says his main focus is to help the club pick a continental ticket next season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The former Flying Eagles coach was officially unveiled as the new head coach of the Anambra Warriors in Nnewi on Monday.

He took over from Yaw Preko, a former Ghanaian international who left the club after the expiration of his contract.

“Joining FC Ifeanyiubah was a tough decision for me as I was already in discussion with Katsina United before they contacted me,” Bosso told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“But I settled for Ifeanyiubah because the club have a solid structure on ground compare to other clubs in the country.

“First season in the NPFL, the club came fourth and won the Federation Cup. Last season, they played in the continent and it shows this is a good team to manage.

” I told the club I will give my best to ensure we do well in every competition next season and they are also prepared to back me.

“The main target is to pick a continental ticket either through the league or the Federation Cup.

” The management of the club have also promised me a special bonus for that”.