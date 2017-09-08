Bosso Warns Super Eagles: Avoid Overconfidence Vs Zambia

“Its good to approach the match with a little bit of tension,” former Nigeria U-20s coach Bosso told Completesportsnigeria.com. “If we do so we will do well, but if we approach every match with too much confidence, we could fail.

“Thank God we are going to play Zambia here in Nigeria. I think when we go all out we are going to get it right.

“If the Super eagles should approach the match agaist Zambia the way we did against Cameroon in Uyo, the game will end in our favour.”

Bosso also commend the Super Eagles on their performance against Cameroon last week.

“For the games against Cameroon, the Super Eagles had to go all out, the coaches and players had to change their attitude towards Cameroon both home and away and we came out with good results in the two games.”