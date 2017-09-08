Bosso Warns Super Eagles: Avoid Overconfidence Vs Zambia

By Hanifat Mustapha:
El Kanemi Warrios coach Ladan Bosso has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria not to relent in their performances in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Super Eagles will qualify for their their third straight World Cup if they defeat Zambia in Uyo on October 7, but Bosso is warning against complacency.
“Its good to approach the match with a little bit of tension,” former Nigeria U-20s coach Bosso told Completesportsnigeria.com. “If we do so we will do well, but if we approach every match with too much confidence, we could fail.
“Thank God we are going to play Zambia here in Nigeria. I think when we go all out we are going to get it right.
“If the Super eagles should approach the match agaist Zambia the way we did against Cameroon in Uyo, the game will end in our favour.”
Bosso also commend the Super Eagles on their performance against Cameroon last week.
“For the games against Cameroon, the Super Eagles had to go all out, the coaches and players had to change their attitude towards Cameroon both home and away and we came out with good results in the two games.”
Bosso also encouraged the home-based Eagles who are playing against Sierra Leone on Monday in the West African Football Union Cup (WAFU Cup) in Ghana, saying: “The WAFU team are basically home based players and if we are talking about home-based players we saw what they did in the CHAN game in Kano. I think they should be inspired in their preparation, commitment and determination if they do these we will come out with a good result.”
