Brazil Coach Tite: Argentina Deserve To Qualify But We Are Favourites To Win The 2018 World Cup

Brazil wrapped up their CONMEBOL qualifying fixtures for the 2018 World Cup by bashing Copa America holders Chile 3-0 on Tuesday.

Although already through to the World Cup, Gabriel Jesus scored a brace and Paulinho was also on target in Sao Paulo as Brazil finished 10 points clear of nearest rivals Uruguay.

While Brazil were coasting to an easy victory, rivals Argentina needed a Lionel Messi hattrick in Ecuador to scale through and Brazil head coach Tite has promptly installed his team as favourites to lift the trophy in Russia next year.

“By the football presented, the campaign completed, by level, performance plus results… Brazil are one of the teams, yes.

“I have said that France are at a very strong level too. Rising players like [Kylian] Mbappe, [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Antoine] Griezmann. Look at the offensive trio.

“And there is also world champions Germany.”

Tite reckons Argentina deserved to qualify after the 3-1 victory over Ecuador which saw the Albiceleste advance to a 12th successive World Cup appearance.

He said: “Argentina deserved to qualify. And it’s not only one game that defines the team. It’s a sequence of regular matches.

“Perhaps Argentina have been benefited by the talent of Messi. His quality… there’s no news on talking about Messi’s talent.”

Brazil full-back Dani Alves heaped praise on Tite, who replaced Dunga in June last year after the country’s failure to advance beyond the Copa America group stage.

“Today in Brazil, Tite is very distant from all Brazilian coaches because of his way of understanding football,” Alves added. “Because of the way he cares for people, it’s very different.”

