Breaking: Benzema Agrees Real Madrid 4-Year Contract Extension Until 2021

Breaking: Benzema Agrees Real Madrid 4-Year Contract Extension Until 2021

News out of Spain reports that striker Karim Benzema has agreed a four-year contract extension at Real Madrid that will keep him with the Spanish and European champions until 2021.

The 29-year-old striker is suffering with a hamstring injury and is not included in Madrid’s squad to face Real Betis on Wednesday.

He will sign his new deal in a ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Benzema joins team-mates Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal in sealing fresh terms with Madrid over recent weeks, while head coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters on Tuesday that his own renewal was “already done”.

