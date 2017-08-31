Breaking: Cameroon Arrive Uyo, Pick Davok Suites

By Kayode Ogundare (Pics Ganiyu Yusuf) In Uyo

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroun touched down at the Ibom International Airport, Uyo in readiness for Friday’s mega World Cup qualifying game against Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium.

The team, accompanied by an eight-man delegation arrived into the waiting arms of a small community of Cameroonian officials and supporters inside the arrival terminal of the airport.

The delegation spoke to Cameroonian journalists in French before entering their bus to zoom off to the Davok Suites where they’d made reservations.

The team is scheduled to train this evening at the Godswill Akpabio stadium.

The game is billed for 5pm on Friday before both sides meet again in the reverse fixture next Monday at the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde.