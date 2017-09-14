Bristol City Goalkeepers, Coach Support Ikeme In Leukemia Battle

Bristol City goalkeepers and goalkeeping coach are the latest people to offer their support for Wolverhampton and Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who was recently diagnosed with acute leukemia.



Ikeme, 31, returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed he has acute leukemia.



According to Bristol Post, as part of efforts to express their support, during Bristol City’s warm-up ahead of Wednesday’s Championship away game against Wolves, goalkeepers Frank Fielding and Luke Steele, and goalkeeping coach David Coles all wore T-shirts with a picture of Ikeme and inscriptions ‘get well soon Carl’.



The match ended 3-3.



Super Eagles players also wore T-shirts with Ikeme’s picture ahead of the first leg of their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon which the Eagles won 4-0 in Uyo on 1 September.



Meanwhile, blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia has been working closely with Wolves to raise awareness and vital funds in support Ikeme.