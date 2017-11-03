British Council Nigeria Hosts Capacity Building Workshop For Media

The media’s role in educating, informing, entertaining and influencing public opinion in Nigeria, has been more critical in recent times following the digital access where everyone and anyone can assume the role of a journalist. To enhance the capacity of journalists in this fast paced digital era, British Council Nigeria hosted a Capacity Building Workshop for the Nigerian media on November 3, 2017 in Lagos.

The session featured thought leaders in the field of journalism, branding and digital marketing. Speaking on personal branding for journalists at the session, renowned marketing expert Lampe Omoyele mentioned the power of personal branding in differentiation and how vital it is in the global space. Drawing from his over 25 years personal experience in marketing spanning fast moving consumer goods, global brands and currently in advertising, Lampe noted the need for journalists to build perceptions based on experiences people have with them.

Journalists at the session were reminded of the power of collaboration globally by renowned journalist Peter Ogbu Okwoche, a Senior Reporter at the BBC in London. Before his career at the BBC, Peter worked in print and radio media in Nigeria. He drew on his experience with international collaborations, the attendant benefits, opportunities and how to build relationships with international media houses.

The influence of digital in how journalists operate and report news was also a key session at the workshop and was facilitated by Abasiama Idaraesit, Managing Director, Wild Fusion Limited. Abas spoke on the wide opportunities available for journalists, tools available on the internet, and spoke on the value of search engine optimisation for enabling audiences discover good content.

Understanding the role of the media in managing sensitive content was also discussed at the session facilitated by Lauratu Umar Abdusalam, communication specialist and Media Engagement Advisor, Palladium. The content was analysed from a gender and conflict sensitive perspective, where salient issues as it involves gender inequality and content of reports as it affects conflict where discussed.

Speaking at the session on the reason the training was designed, Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council Nigeria noted the huge role played by the media in Nigeria. “As UK’s international Organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, British Council Nigeria constantly seeks different ways of creating opportunities by providing platforms where knowledge can be shared amongst key stakeholders. For us, this workshop is timely as we constantly seek to develop different sectors in the economy through capacity building initiatives and the media is one of such”.

