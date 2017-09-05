Broos: Cameroon Will Help Nigeria Qualify For World Cup

4

Broos: Cameroon Will Help Nigeria Qualify For World Cup

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has promised to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 World Cup after his own team crashed out of the race on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Indomitable Lions drew 1-1 with Nigeria here in Yaounde on Monday to end the African champions’ World Cup dreams, while Nigeria opened up a six-point gap in Group B of the African qualifying series.

“We are an ambitious team and we had two goals early this year: to win the Africa Cup of Nations and qualify for the World Cup,” Broos said.

“But in life it’s almost impossible to achieve all your goals. We were poor on Friday, but on Monday we did a very good performance. If we had been a little lucky we could have won.

“We’ve had some luck before, but this time we weren’t so lucky. We’re out ofbthe World Cup, but we will take our remaining two games very seriously and try to beat Zambia away and Algeria here.

“Maybe we’ll help our friends Nigeria to qualify by beating Zambia and Algeria.”

Broos, who has been under attack in the Cameroon media, insists that he wants to stay on and build  another successful team.

“We’re in a bad phase at the moment but we need to be patience and try to develop for the next AFCON,” he added.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 4
  • comment-avatar
    Chi 4 mins

    We don’t need your help. We will beat Zambia here in Uyo and nothing can stop us. That is if Zambia is able to even win away in Algeria.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    lambert 14 mins

    @Chi no mind am. we dont need their help.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ebuka Patrick 34 mins

    If Zambia lose today to Algeria,then we won’t need their help but if not, we do.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Dave 60 mins

    Oga Zambia win or Draw oo we don’t need their help @Ebuka Partick

    Reply

