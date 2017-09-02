Broos In Charge As Yaounde Fans Ignore Indomitable Lions Training

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Indomitable Lions trained for the first time on Saturday since their humiliating defeat to the Super Eagles on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The African champions were defeated 4-0 by their fiercest rivals in Uyo in an African qualifying Group B clash that effectively put an end to their 2018 World Cup ambitions.

But they still have to host Nigeria on Monday here in Yaounde and put in a performance to at least restore some of their severely battered pride, so they are preparing for Monday night’s clash.

Hugo Broos, the head coach falsely rumoured to have quit in the aftermath of Friday’s defeat, took charge of training at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo main pitch, which will host the match from 7pm.



The Lions trained behind closed doors, restricting access to media, for about one hour 45 minutes under very cold conditions.

Temperatures were as low as 20 degrees Celsius with light but bitingly cold rain falling all through the period of training. Jean Jacques Mouandjo of FECAFOOT’s Department of Communication had earlier dismissed the Broos rumours as unfounded when Completesportsnigeria.com sought clarification.The Lions trained behind closed doors, restricting access to media, for about one hour 45 minutes under very cold conditions.Temperatures were as low as 20 degrees Celsius with light but bitingly cold rain falling all through the period of training. The training session started around 5pm and ended before 7pm. Understandably, Yaounde fans were not waiting outside the gates to catch a glimpse of the players after training. Before Friday’s defeat in Uyo, Lions fans here were enthusiastic about their team, waiting for them at the stadium gates as they trained and cheering as the team bus passed. But on Saturday, the fans, disappointed in the Uyo result and resigned to the reality that their team would most likely miss the World Cup, ignored the training session.

The conditions did not help too, as people sought warmth from the freezing conditions. The Lions will train again on Sunday with access still likely to be restricted.

Nigeria lead Group B with nine points from three matches, with Zambia second on four points. Cameroon have just two points, while Algeria have one. All the teams have played three matches each.