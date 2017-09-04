Broos: Lions Have To Stop Mikel, Moses, Ighalo, Balogun In Yaounde

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has identified the players he will be looking to stop when his team face Nigeria here in Yaounde tonight, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Indomitable Lions host the Super Eagles at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo from 6pm tonight, three days after they lost 4-0 to the Nigerians in Uyo in the first leg of their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers double-header.

Broos named five Super Eagles players, one of whom is a major doubt for tonight’s fixture.

“The whole Nigerian team played well on Friday, all the players made a great impression,” Broos told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Your No.9 (Odion Ighalo, who is a doubt after sustaining an injury on Friday) is very strong and we have to watch him. Mikel was very good in midfield and he launched some great counter-attacks with his good passing.

“Victor Moses was brilliant and your centre-backs (Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong) are very strong, we struggled to get past them. But on Monday, we’ll not be as poor as we were on Friday, we’ll find ways to stop your best players.”

Broos is confident his side will restore some pride with a win.

He added: “If we play to our level, like we always do at home, we can beat any team.

“The entire team was poor on Friday but that won’t happen again.”