Broos: How Super Eagles Can Succeed At 2018 World Cup

By Nurudeen Obalola:

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has listed the factors which he believes will help the Super Eagles advance at the 2018 World Cup if they qualify, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria will guarantee their spot at the World Cup with victory over Zambia in October while Broos’ Indomitable Lions have been eliminated from the race.

Broos led the Lions to two games against the Super Eagles so he has an insight into how the Nigerians play.

“Nigeria have a good team of young and experienced players that can do well at the World Cup,” Broos said.

“It’s important to start with a young team and build, and that’s what the Nigerian team is doing. But it will be difficult for an African team to do very well at the World Cup.

“African teams have as much talent as any team in Europe and South America. But talent is not enough. The players need to focus only on football for one month and that’s one of the problems of African players.

“It’s difficult for them to concentrate fully on football for four weeks without any distractions. If Nigeria can do that, that’s get the players to focus fully on football for the period of the World Cup, then they will be alright.”

Broos, whose team got only one point off Nigeria in two World Cup qualifiers, predicted how far the Super Eagles can go.

The 65-year-old Belgian added: “If Nigeria avoid a group of very strong teams, I believe they’ll get to the second round.

“There are many great teams at the World Cup and sometimes you need luck in the draw for you to make progress.”

The Super Eagles, who lead African qualifying Group B, will be sure to win the group if they defeat Zambia in Uyo in October.