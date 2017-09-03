Broos: Super Eagles Will See Real Indomitable Lions On Monday

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has vowed that his team will be radically improved from their toothless performance against Nigeria on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Indomitable Lions lost 4-0 to the Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday night in the first of their double-header in the qualifying series for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The two teams meet again on Monday night here in Yaounde, kick-off at 6pm at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

“We were really bad on Friday,” Broos admitted during his pre-match press conference at the Stade Omnisport, which Completesportsnigeria.com was the only Nigerian outlet to attend.

“It was very difficult for us, but we saw no sign it would turn out like that. We were very good in the first 20, 25 minutes and the Nigerians were afraid even if we didn’t create many chances, then the game suddenly changed.

“The match was disastrous for us. It was a great disappointment for us and our fans. In the dressing room after the game, we all accepted that it was catastrophic.

“But tomorrow will be a different game. We know we can’t afford to play like we did on Friday. We will show the real Cameroon tomorrow and make our fans proud.”

Broos said his players have promised him not to disappoint.

“The players will be playing for national pride and honour tomorrow,” Broos, who led Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations title in February, added.

“It’s entirely a different game and the players are up for it. They will be ready for Nigeria tomorrow. What you saw on Friday was not the real Cameroon. We have to do something good tomorrow, give it everything we have.”

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B of the Russia 2018 World Cup with nine points from three matches, while Cameroon have only two points.