Buffon Hails Ronaldo De Lima As Football Superstar ‘Created In The Lab’

Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has lauded the individual brilliance of former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo De Lima whom he has described like a player “created in a lab.”

Ronaldo won domestic titles with PSV, Barcelona, Inter and Real Madrid and helped Brazil to two World Cup trophies in 1994 and 2002. He also won three FIFA World Player of the Year awards and two Ballons d’Or.

“The striker who caused me all kinds [of trouble] was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one,” Buffon, 39, told Spanish media outlet Marca.

“He was the perfect player, as he had power, speed, intuition technical skills and quickness. He was a jaw-dropping player.

“It seemed like he was created in a lab.”

Ronaldo was capped 98 times for Brazil and made his debut in 1994, scoring 62 goals – only second to all-time leader Pele.