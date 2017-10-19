By David Meshioye:

Olympiacos’ Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike’s Athens home was broken into by thieves on Wednesday night, according to reports in Greece.

Fanatik reported that the burglars watched the former Super Eagles star leave his house before breaking in through the balcony door of his Athens mansion to cart away valuables like cash, jewellery and other items.

Olympiacos faced Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night and the Nigerian was dropped from the Greek club’s 22-man squad that lost 3-1 at Camp Nou.

The city police have commenced investigation with the hope of bringing the culprits to book.

Greek champions Olympiacos captured the Nigerian striker on a two-year deal from Turkish club Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €2.5m last summer.

