Bursaspor Coach Le Guen Happy Ekong Is Injury-Free

By David Meshioye:

Bursaspor FC coach Paul Le Guen has expressed his relief at seeing Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong back at the club with no injury complaints.

The former Indomitable Lions of Cameroon coach congratulated players that featured for their respective national teams and said it is a good feeling to see them return to the green and white injury free.

Bursaspor face Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday and the Nigerian strongman is sure start for Le Guen’s side as the club intensify training at the at Özlüce facilities ahead of the clash.

“I am really happy for players who featured for their national teams. At the same time, I was happy to have them back in the team without being injured,” Le Guen told Fanatik.

“Now we have to concentrate on the next Akhisar Belediyespor match as a team. We will play an important match on Sunday. It will be a tough match.

I know that we have a hard time against Akhisar Belediyespor in recent times. But we will try to stop this.”