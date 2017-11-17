Bursaspor Coach Le Guen: Injured Mikel Agu Is A Big Miss

By Johnny Edward:

Bursaspor manager Paul Le Guen has admitted that Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu’s injury has dealt a huge blow to his side’s impressive start to the Turkish Super Lig season.

Bursaspor are unbeaten in their last four league games.

Le Guen will be without Agu for Saturday’s clash away to Goztepe with the midfielder set to undergo an arthroscopic menisectomy surgery on his right knee. Agu will also be out of action for four weeks due to the injury.

“The national teams are always in such difficult situations. You cannot work as a full team,” Le Guen said during his pre-match conference on Friday.

“If you look ahead of the match against Göztepe our players are back but we are without two key players. Mikel Agu is injured and out while Titi is suspended for this game. They are both big misses for us but I am totally confident of the players who will replace them on Saturday.”

The French coach has guided Bursaspor to sixth place so far with 17 points from 11 games in the Turkish Super Lig, recording five wins, two draws and four defeats.

