CAF Appoint Egypt’s Fahmy New Sec Gen, Baffo Deputy Sec Gen

Egyptian Amr Fahmy has been named the new Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football.

Fahmy was proposed by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad to the Executive Committee in accordance with the statutory provisions, and the Executive Committee approved his appointment during its meeting held on Thursday, 16 November 2017 in Rabat, Morocco.

Fahmy, 34, a passionate football lover, is a holder of a FIFA Master in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, where he undertook courses on the campuses of the Universities of Neuchâtel in Switzerland, Bocconi in Italy and De Montfort in the United Kingdom.

Currently serving with France-based Lagardère Sports as Director of Operations for Africa, he previously worked with the CAF Competitions Division between 2007 and 2015.

Prior to his departure in August 2015, he was the Tournament Director for the flagship competition, Africa Cup of Nations.

Two Deputy General Secretaries have also been appointed under the same conditions in conformity with the statutes.

Deputy General Secretary in charge of Development and Competitions is Ghanaian Anthony Baffoe.

52 -year-old Baffoe who was born in Germany, was capped 25 times by Ghana between 1991 and 1994, and also captained the Black Stars for the final match of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal against Cote d’Ivoire, which the latter won 11-10 on penalties.

After a playing that started from Germany, through France to Hong Kong (Asia) and terminating in Venezuela (South America), he ventured into event management and also launching a cause for the protection of the right of footballers in his native Ghana.

Holder of a CAF License ‘A’ Coaching Certificate, he has attended various FIFA training programs in Administration, and doubles as a FIFA Instructor in Administration and Management.

Essadik Alaoui has also been appointed Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration and Finance. The 50-year-old Moroccan is a polyglot like Fahmy and Baffoe. He initially studied English Literature, before moving towards a curriculum in sport.

A graduate of the Moulay Rachid National Sports Institute in Morocco, he also studied Sports Management at the University of Indiana in the United States of America. A good part of his professional career has been with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. In 2014, he was the director of the FIFA Club World Cup tournament staged in Morocco.

