CAF, Atiku, Ikpeba Salute Super Eagles On 2018 World Cup Qualification ‎

By James Agberebi:

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba have congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesporsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles booked their place at the 2018 World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Saturday.

The win means the Eagles took their points tally to an unassailable 13 points, while Zambia remain second on seven points.

Commenting on the Eagles’ qualification, CAF praised the three-time African champions for being the first team from the continent to qualify for Russia 2018.

“Congratulations!!! Nigeria Super Eagles Is the first African team, qualified to FIFA World Cup 2018 . Full Time .. Nigera 1-0 Zambia.”

Ikpeba who was in the Super Eagles squad to the USA ’94 and France 1998 World Cups, hailed the team for making the Nigerians proud.

“Congratulations Super Eagles You did not disappoint. Congratulations.”

And a jubilant former Vice President Abubakar tweeted with humour : “They say Russia is cold. We are still coming! Haha! Congratulations to the Super Eagles and all Nigerians.”

