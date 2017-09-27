CAF Celebrates Uche Okechukwu At 50

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has sent birthday wish to former Nigeria international Uche Okechukwu who clocked 50 on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

CAF tweeted their birthday wish on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to 94′ AFCON winner, 96′ Olympic gold medalist & Nigerian legend Uche Okechukwu,” CAF tweeted on their Twitter handle.

Born in 1967, he represented Nigeria at three Africa Cup of Nations (1990, 1992, 1994).

Okechukwu was also a member of the Super Eagles team that featured at the USA ’94 and France ’98 FIFA World Cups.

He was also in the Nigeria’s Olympic football team that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games in the USA.

