CAF Congratulates Nigeria, Four Other Africa’s 2018 World Cup Teams

By James Agberebi: The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has sent a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the quartet of Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal for qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The five African representatives for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was confirmed on Saturday after Morocco and Tunisia secured their qualification from Group C and A respectively.

Morocco beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 away in their final group game while Tunisia’s 0-0 home draw against Libya was enough to seal their qualification.

On Friday, Senegal qualified for their second World Cup since Korea/Japan 2002 following their 2-0 away win against South Africa in a replay of their Group D tie.

The Super Eagles and Egypt had earlier booked their World Cup tickets on matchday five in October.

“Here are the full house: Tunisia, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco. Congratulations for all African representatives at FIFA World Cup 2018,” CAF wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

