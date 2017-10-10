CAF Emergency Committee Meets In Lagos Saturday

The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will hold a meeting in Lagos on Saturday, 14th October 2017, reports Completesportsnigeria.com .

The Nigeria Football Federation official website confirmed the date and venue of the CAF meeting which will dwell on issues bothering on tournaments that will hold in 2018, as well recent developments in the game since the new board headed by Ahmad Ahmad took over.

The CAF Emergency Committee is chaired by Committee of the Confederation of African Football President Ahmad, and also have on it the three Vice Presidents of CAF as Members, as well as NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Liberia FA President Hassan Musa Bility and CAF Referees Committee head, Souleiman Hassan Waberi. The Confederation of African Football eggheads are also members of the CAF Executive Committee.

CAF’s three Vice Presidents are made up of Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi (1st Vice President), Democratic Republic of Congo’s Omari Constant Selemani (2nd Vice President) and Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (3rd Vice President).

The Confederation of African Football chieftains are expected to watch the 2017 AITEO Cup final between Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Sunday, October 15.

NFF President Pinnick, according to Thenff.com, will receive Confederation of African Football boss Ahmad at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday, 13th October, along with other members of the Emergency Committee who are expected to arrive same day.