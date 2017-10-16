CAF President Ahmad: Super Eagles Africa’s Strongest Team To Russia 2018

By Johnny Edward: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are the strongest team to have qualified from Africa for the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles and Egypt are the two African teams to have secured qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia with a game in the qualifiers left to play.

“No doubt, Nigeria is the strongest African team going to Russia and we expect so much from the Super Eagles,” Ahmad said during a meeting of Congress of Nigerian Football, which also had in attendance Members of the NFF Executive Committee at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

“Amaju (Pinnick) has been spot-on in at least two major decisions this year: to support the change at CAF and to get the Nigerian fraternity to work assiduously towards Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.”

Ahmad also retierated that unity in the Nigeria Football Federation is the secret behind Nigeria’s upward surge in both the boardroom and the pitch in global football.

“If you (the Executive Committee and Congress) did not support Amaju (Pinnick) in his decision to support the Change Team before the CAF elections, we would not be here today,” Ahmad added.

“Your support underscores the unity of Nigerian football fraternity, and this is refreshing considering what we have in some other countries.

Ahmad, who is from Madagascar, also advised the Congress to continue to give backing to the vision and mission of the Pinnick-led NFF, insisting that CAF has the highest regards for Nigeria.

“We are here not only to watch the finale of the AITEO Cup, but also to hold the CAF Emergency Committee meeting. Nigeria is a very important country in African football, and will remain so for a long time with the unity and cohesion that I see here.”

