CAF Set To Name 2018 CHAN Hosts, Confirm Cameroon For 2019 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will announce the new hosts of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

This was revealed during a meeting of the CHAN organising committee on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Ethiopia are the three countries in the running for the hosting rights of the 2018 CHAN.

Kenya, who were initially billed to host the tournament, had their right to host withdrawn by CAF due lack of preparations.

The CHAN tournament, which is for players in the domestic leagues only, is due to kick off in January.

Meanwhile, CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, who was present at Wednesday meeting, reaffirmed that Cameroon are still set to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“At no time had any consideration been given to revisiting decisions already taken in conformity with the provisions of the Statutes and leading to the designation of Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Guinea, as host country of the next three editions in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

“Our role is to best accompany Cameroon, which organizes in 2019, in a new format, to properly fill in the list of requirements of the host agreement,” Ahmad said.

The home-based Super Eagles eliminated Benin Republic 2-1 on aggregate in the play-offs for next year’s CHAN.

