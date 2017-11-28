CAF To Use Video Assistant Referee At 2018 CHAN

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used at the Total 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco. This was announced by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) on their official website on Tuesday following a meeting by its Referees’ Committee on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The VAR was first used at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup held in Japan.

Also, it was used at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in South Korea and Russia respectively.

In a statement by the Referees’ Committee: “Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the first time in a CAF competition at the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Morocco 2018.

“The usage of the latest technology was okayed by the CAF Referees’ Committee at its meeting on Monday, 27 November 2017 in Cairo, Egypt.

“The experimentation of the VAR technology will commence from the quarter finals stage of next year’s tournament scheduled for 13 January to 4 February in the Moroccan cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangiers and Agadir.

“African referees shortlisted for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 and with previous training in VAR will be called upon for the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.”

The 2018 CHAN will run from 13 January – 4 February in four cities in Morocco, Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakesh and Agadir.

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles are among the 16 countries that will take part in the tournament.

They are drawn in Group C with 2014 champions Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Rwanda.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.