CAFCC Final: TP Mazembe Take First Leg Edge Over SuperSport United

By James Agberebi:

Congo Democratic Republic giants TP Mazembe edged visiting South African club SuperSport United 2-1 in the first-leg final of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

Mazembe are the defending champions of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mazembe went 1-0 up through Adama Traore in the 18th minute.

SuperSport were back on level terms thanks to Sipho Mbule in the 47th minute.

But in the 67th minute, Mazembe took the lead again for the second time in the game through Daniel Nii Adjei.

The return leg comes up on Saturday, November 25 in South Africa.

This is the first time SuperSport United will be playing in the final of any CAF club competition.

Fellow South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns won last year’s CAF Champions League Title.

