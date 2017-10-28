CAFCL Final 1st Leg: Ajayi In Action As Wydad Hold Ahly

By James Agberebi: Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi was in action for Al Ahly who were forced to a 1-1 home draw by Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the first leg of the 2017 CAF Champions League in Alexandria on Saturday.

Ajayi, who is a regular starter for the Egyptian giants, was on from the start.

Momeen Zakaria was on target for Ahly, while Achraf Bencharki equalised for Wydad.

Ahly got off to the perfect start thanks to Zakaria but Wydad Casablanca were back on level terms through Bencharki in the 16th minute.

The return leg comes up on Saturday, November 4 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Ahly will be gunning for their first CAF Champions League win since 2013.

