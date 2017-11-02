CAFCL Final: Ajayi Wants Al Ahly To Be Careful And Clinical Vs‎ Wydad Casablanca

EXCLUSIVE By ‎Johnny Edward: Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi has recommended a cautious play and being clinical in front of goal to his team if they are to defeat Wydad Casablanca in Saturday’s CAF Champions League final, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by the Moroccan side in the first leg of the 2017 CAF Champions League final at Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Al Ahly will make history with a ninth CAF Champions League title if they win or record a 2-2 draw, while a goalless draw would earn Wydad their second in history.

“This is one title I want to win so desperately after winning the Egyptian League title and the FA Cup,” Ajayi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I don’t care who scores. But we must be very cautious and be ready to take our chance.

“We have to go out with very clear ideas. In football, anything can happen. We have to give everything and maintain high level of concentration and believe in ourselves. We must not think about the result from the first leg, we must go out to win,” he said.

On his nomination for the African Player of the Year Based In Africa, Ajayi hopes his efforts this season will be crowned with the award.

“I was happy with the nomination, but the biggest achievement is to win it,” he said.

“Two of my teammates (Ahmed Fathi and Ali Maaloul) are also on the shortlist, so its going to be tough. However, I’m happy to be recognized.

