Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria: 5 Lucky ‘Soothsayer’ Winners Emerge From Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Exercise

Whoop! 54 Completesportsnigeria.com readers, out of the thousands that sent in entries, correctly predicted the 1-1 scoreline that hosts Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Super Eagles of Nigeria played in Yaounde on Monday.

Complete Sports offered N50,000, to be shared by its five online readers who would correctly predict the outcome of the Cameroon-Nigeria first leg match of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header.

54 persons who submitted their predictions before the Monday’s 6pm deadline hit the bull’s eye! Like soothsayers, they correctly predicted the outcome of the match.

The five lucky winners listed below emerged from drawing of ballot performed by Complete Sports online editor, Nnamdi Ezekute.

Each of the five winners will receive N10,000 totalling the N50,000 Complete Sports offered for this exercise.

These winners must take note that a Complete Sports’ staff will contact them on phone with this number, 0802 114 3015. Please disregard any other number different from this one that calls you in respect of your winning.

The FIVE Winners

1. Michael Iboro George

2. Dipo Joshua

3. Adjene Obruche

4. Dawodu Gafar

5. Obaweya Akin

Congratulations!