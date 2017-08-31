Cameroon Captain, Moukandjo‎: Confed Cup Experience keeps Lions Motivated For Russia Return

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon captain Benjamen Moukandjo reckons that playing at the 2017 Confederations Cup has wet the appetite of the players and they are determined to return to Russia in 2018 by qualifying for the World Cup.

Moukandjo, who plays in the Chinese Super League for Jianing Suning, says the team’s confidence remains very high because everybody knows what’s at stake in the double header qualifiers against the Super Eagles.

“We learnt valuable lessons from the Confederations Cup and we are ready to go back to Russia. Some players were not at their mental best before the competition, but we are a better side now. Nigeria will be tough, but we are ready for them,”

Cameroon are the reigning African champions but trail Nigeria by four points in the Group B Havqualifying race to the World Cup.