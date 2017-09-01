Cameroon Coach Broos: Rain Is Not A Factor, I Only Fear Heat

By Kayode Ogundare (Pix: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Tough-talking Indomitable Lions of Cameroon manager Hugo Broos has said that the cloudy weather which had seen sporadic rainfall in Uyo is nothing to be scared of when his team face the Super eagles in the first leg of the double-header World Cup qualifier on Friday evening.

Broos, a Belgian, reckons that he would have been worried if there had been a heatwave in Uyo rather than the mild weather which will not hurt anyone.

“The rain is not a problem if it falls. During my playing days, I was used to playing in the rain. As a footballer, you even enjoy playing in the rain than the snow. If it was heat I would be worried but we are happy that Nigeria is not hot at the moment,” he said.

Broos had a distiguished playing career as a defender spanning 18 years before he retired in 1988. He won the Belgian League four times, belgian Cup five times, as well as the UEFA Cup and Super Cup majorly with Anderlecht but also won a fistful of titles in his time with Club Brugge.

Rain has fallen in Uyo for three days although in short bursts not lasting more than one hour each including on Friday morning.