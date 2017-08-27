Cameroon Coach Seeks Song’s Assistance; Lions Set To Hit Uyo Thursday

By David Meshioye:

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos says he can now heave a sigh of relief after going through the team’s schedule for the much anticipated double header World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria on 1 September and 4 September, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

I The Belgian-born coach seems pleased the internal wrangling that is tearing FECAFOOT apart did not have any negative effect on the national team programme for their 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Although, Broos is worried about injuries, he said will be banking on coach Rigobert Song to nominate a potent left-full back from his CHAN team.

“At the programme level, Sunday and Monday, it’s the gathering. Depending on the competition in the different countries, on Monday night, everyone will be there,” Broos told Cameroon-info.com.

“There is training Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday morning, we take the flight to Nigeria, on Friday we have the game and we return directly after the game.

“The match is at 5 pm, there is only an hour’s flight. So we’re going to be here at about midnight.

“It is very good; we will again sleep in our hotel. So, Saturday-Sunday: training and already Monday, we have the return match.

“I tried to contact Rigobert Song, he has not answered me, so I am waiting for him to call me, we will see if we can pick a left-full back from his team that recently qualified for CHAN 2019 few weeks ago.”