Cameroon Coach Surrenders, Admits Lions’ World Cup Dream Over

By Kayode Ogundare (Pix: Ganiyu Salami) in Uyo:

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are out of the race to Russia 2018 World Cup race after succumbing to a heavy 4-0 loss to Nigeria Friday evening, according to the manager of the team Hugo Broos.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, captain Mikel Obi and second half efforts by Victor Moses and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho condemned Cameroon to their heaviest defeat ever in the hands of the Super Eagles.

A downcast Broos, who had talked tough in the days preceding the game admitted that the African champions have no hope of making it to their eigtht World Cup final appearance.

“The second leg is not important again. We don’t have a chance of reaching the World Cup. Russia 2018 won’t happen for us,” he moaned.

The Belgian tactician also admitted that his side didn’t play well and their experience did not count at the end of the day.

He said: “If you have the experience but didn’t play well on the day then your experience does not count. We lost today to a better team.”

With the result, Nigeria now have nine points from three games while Cameroon are stuck on two. The two sides play against each other again on Monday at the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde.