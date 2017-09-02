Cameroon Fans To Pay Up To N20k To Watch Super Eagles

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroonians fans are to pay as much as almost N20,000 to watch the Indomitable Lions attempt to save face when they host the Super Eagles at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo here in Yaounde on Monday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria stunned Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo on Friday in the first of two back-to-back meetings of the African giants in Group B of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The return fixture takes place on Monday night here in Yaounde from 7pm.

Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed that the most expensive tickets for the match, the ones for the VVIP section, go for 30,000 FCFA (about N19,500), while VIP tickets cost 15,000 FCFA (about N9,750). FCFA is the Central African franc, the currency used across the region also by the likes of Congo and Central African Republic.

The other tickets go for 5,000 FCFA (N3,250), 3,000 FCFA (N1,950) and 1,000 FCFA (N650).

The stadium is in near-perfect condition for Monday’s match, the pitch lush green and the stands sparkling.

Cameroon’s World Cup dreams all but disappeared with the defeat to Nigeria on Friday night. The Lions have only two points from three matches, while the Super Eagles have nine.