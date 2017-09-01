Cameroon Fans Salute ‘Magnifique’ Super Eagles, Blast ‘Rubbish’ Lions

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Fans of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon here in Yaounde literally bowed to the Super Eagles’ superiority after the 4-0 battering of their team in Uyo on Friday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from the returning Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi and Victor Moses, and the substitute Kelechi Iheanacho just about put paid to the Lions’ World Cup ambitions while enhancing Nigeria’s.

The Cameroonians at a bar in the Titi Garage area where Completesportsnigeria.com reporter watched the match were initially boastful as the Eagles started sluggishly.

But after the first three Nigeria goals, they started applauding the Super Eagles and obviously cursing the Lions in French.

Emmanuel, the owner of the bar, who had previously boasted to Completesportsnigeria.com that the Lions would beat Nigeria 3-0 in Uyo, was the first to take a bow. Literally.

He stood up at the final whistle, bowed in front of this reporter, extended his hand for a warm handshake and shouted: “Congratulations!”

A patron at the bar, who had been quiet all through the match, said: “Nigeria magnifique! Cameroon rubbish.” He also shook this reporter’s hand.

Moses, who tortured the Cameroon defence before he was taken off, was given a standing ovation by all the 15 or so patrons at the bar as he was being substituted.

Even the bi-lingual analysts and commentators on CRTV, the government-run station that broadcast the match, who never stopped talking about how Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the 1984, 1988 and 2000 finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, reluctantly admitted that the Super Eagles were vastly superior.

They also blamed the Cameroon defence and a lack of fight in the entire team.

“Historic!” Emmanuel shouted repeatedly after the match as he locked up his small bar, not believing his beloved Lions could be beaten 4-0.

Yaounde residents who had gone to bars to watch the watch simply ambled back to their homes, some discussing the match in loud voices in French on the way, apparently unhappy with their team.

About 30 minutes after the match, it was business as usual, the bars filling up again as people started drinking away their disappointment.