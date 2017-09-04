Cameroon Midfielder Siani: We’ll Play For Honour, Pride Vs Super Eagles

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Indomitable Lions midfielder Sebastien Siani has promised that the team will ‘give everything’ in order to beat the Super Eagles here in Yaounde tonight, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Cameroon must at least avoid defeat tonight from 6pm at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo to salvage some pride after the 4-0 battering they received from Nigeria in Uyo effectively ended their Russia 2018 World Cup dreams.

“We must raise our level after our poor performance in Uyo,” the Oostende of Belgium midfielder said in flawless English just before the team’s final training session.

“We’ll give everything to win the match here at home. We will play simple, effective football and play like the real Lions.”

When Siani was reminded that the Lions have been struggling since they stunned the continent by winning the Africa Cup of Nations title in February, Siani insisted that the days of struggling are over.

“The AFCON is finished and we have moved on,” he added. “Tomorrow, we will come back after that defeat in Uyo, just like we came back from poor form to win the AFCON.

“We will be humble, simple, motivated; we’ll play for honour and pride. We’re ready.”

Cameroon are third in African qualifying Group B with two points from three matches, seven points adrift of leaders Nigeria. Zambia are second with four points after their 3-1 victory on Saturday over Algeria who have one point.