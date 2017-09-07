Cameroon-Nigeria Predict & Win: Complete Sports Readers Smile Home With Cash Prizes

Completesportsnigeria.com on Thursday September 7, redeemed the cash prizes of all the five lucky online readers who emerged winners from the website’s Cameroon vs Nigeria Predict And Win exercise of Monday September 4, 2017.

As we earlier announced, 54 persons predicted the scoreline of the Cameroon-Nigeria clash in Yaounde correctly (1-1). The five winners who have shared the N50,000 given out by Completesportsnigeria.com emerged from a ballot box by lucky dip performed by the Online Editor, Nnamdi Ezekute.

Photos on this page show the three Lagos-based winners who visited Complete Sports’ Okota Lagos offices on Thursday September 7 for the redemption of their prizes. Dipo Joshua from Ijesha, Adjene Obruche from Agege and Dawodu Gafar from Mushin smiled home with N10,000 each

The other two winners; Obaweya Akin who lives in Akure and Michael Iboro George, an Owerri resident also received N10,000 each same day via their respective bank account.