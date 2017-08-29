Cameroon Open Yaounde Camp With Nine Lions

By Kayode Ogundare

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon opened its preparation camp to prepare for the double-header World Cup Qualifying games against Nigeria with nine players reporting for Monday’s first day of training at the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo.

Jules Goda ( AC Ajaccio, FRA) and Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux, FRA) were among the first Indomitable Lions to arrive in Yaoundé on Sunday prior to the opening of the camp.

Georges Mandjeck (Sparta Prague), Benjamin Moukandjo (Jiangsu Suning), Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian), Fabrice Olinga (Royal Mouscron-Péruwelz), Frantz Pangop (Union Douala), Jean-Charles Castaletto (Red Star), and Georges Bokwe(Mjøndalen IF) were in attendance at the first training session on Monday morning.

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos announced on Friday 25 his list of players selected for the matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The first leg of this encounter comes up on Friday 1st September in Uyo, and the return match will be on Monday 4th September in Yaounde.