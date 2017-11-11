Cameroon Rescue Point Vs Zambia With Late Banana Strike

By James Agberebi:

A goal in added time from Cameroon saw them force Zambia to a 2-2 draw in an inconsequential African Group B Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Ndola on Saturday.

Patson Daka put Zambia 1-0 up in the 26th minute before Andre Anguissa drew Cameroon level on 31 minutes with a long-range shot.

In the 65th minute, Brian Mwila once again put Zambia ahead after a quick passing move opened up the Cameroon defence.

But in the 92nd minute Yaya Banana grabbed a late goal with a powerful header to salvage a point for Cameroon.

The draw means Zambia finished second on eight points to group winners Nigeria in the final group standing, while Cameroon are third on seven points.

In the group’s other game, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were forced to a 1-1 draw by Algeria in Constantine in Friday.

John Ogu gave the Super Eagles the lead before Yacine Brahimi equalised from the penalty spot.

The Super Eagles who are on their way to Russia, ended the qualifying campaign on 14 with Algeria finishing bottom in the group in just two points.

