Brighton missed the chance to move up to the eighth position in the English Premier League after they were held to a 2-2 draw at the Amex by Stoke City on Monday night.

Chris Hughton’s men have enjoyed a good start to life in England’s top flight, losing just four out of their 11 games.

The visitors took the lead in the 27th minute through Cameroonian international Eric Choupo-Moting who capitalised on poor defending to put Stoke ahead after he was set up by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Brighton had a penalty appeal turned down seven minutes before the break when Glenn Murray was clipped inside the box Ryan Shawcross but referee Lee Mason went over to the fourth official and awarded a goal kick to Stoke City.

The promoted side however got a deserved equaliser when Pascal Gross levelled score for them two minutes before the break, but Kurt Zouma restored the Potters’ lead deep into first half stoppage time, nodding home from close range.

Buoyed by their supporters, Brighton piled on the pressure and were rewarded when Jose Izquierdo brought them level a minute before the half hour mark.

The home side fought hard to find the winning goal afterwards but Mark Hughes’ men, who are still hovering around the relegation zone, stood their ground to earn a share of the spoils.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.