Cameroon Star Mbala: We’ll Beat D’Tigers In AfroBasket With Teamwork

By Johnny Edward:

Cameroon star Benoit Mbala is banking on team work to beat the defending champions of FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Nigeria’s D’Tigers in Thursday’s quarter-final in Tunisia.

Mbala, 23, has averaged 18.3 points for Cameroon in the championship so far and he admits that the Nigerian team have an edge going into the fixture.

The DLSU Green Archers forward also feels the current Cameroonian squad can replicate their 2009 feat where they qualified for the semi-finals.

“We know Nigeria has experience and will want to give it everything when we clash in the quarter-final being the reigning champions but one thing we have always banked on is teamwork and this we will still project to give us victory,” Mbala told FIBA. “It is my first time at the biggest stage of African basketball and I am delighted about the opportunity to compete with the best on the continent and will always be available to represent my country.” “African players are full of energy and very athletic compared to what I have experienced in college and this shows that the continent is full of great talents and just a little more push for Africa nations to compete favourably with basketball super powers at the world stage.”

Cameroon and Nigeria have both met four times with two wins each, but Mbala believes the record will count for nothing when they step out onto the court on Thursday.