Cameroon To Train Twice Wednesday, Hit Uyo Thursday Morning

By Kayode Ogundare

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s opponents in the all important 2018 World Cup qualifier, Cameroon are scheduled to have two training sessions on Wednesday before making the trip to Uyo on Thursday preparatory to the big game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

There was almost a full complement of players with only defender Nouho Tollo of MLS side Seattle Sounders missing but the team’s media officer assured he would join the team later on Tuesday evening.

According to news monitored in Yaounde by completesportsnigeria.com, the Indomitable Lions had their first full training sessions twice on Tuesday as coach Hugo Broos finetuned strategies for the game against group leaders Nigeria.

The Lions training sessions hold at the military stadium in Yaounde and Tuesday’s second session was opened to the press and public.

The team is set to depart for Nigeria on Thursday for the first leg before the reverse fixture slated for September 4th, 2017 at the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo.