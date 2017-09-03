CAMEROON VS NIGERIA: Ighalo Doubtful; Iheanacho, Nwakaeme Set To Replace Him

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Odion Ighalo is a doubt for Monday night’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon here in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo, who scored the first goal in the 4-0 on Friday in Uyo before being withdrawn with an injury, participated in the first 20 minutes of the team’s training session at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo on Sunday evening that Completesportsnigeria.com was allowed to watch.

But Rohr said the China-based striker might not play as a precaution.

“Ighalo trained good but we’ll be monitoring him, we don’t want to take risks,” Rohr explained moments after the team finished training at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo main pitch, which will be used for Monday’s match.

Rohr said he has ready replacements if Ighalo cannot make the match.

“Kelechi (Iheanacho) or Anthony (Nwakaeme) will be drafted in if Ighalo cannot play. We’ll make the final decision tomorrow.”

Iheanacho scored the fourth goal on Friday while Nwakaeme is waiting for his first cap.